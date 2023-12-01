Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $8.76 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.55. 10,333,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.