Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,357 shares during the quarter. abrdn Healthcare Investors comprises about 1.4% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC owned about 0.24% of abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 145.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 285,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $1,787,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 107.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 69,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $148,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 178,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,344.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 121,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,382. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

About abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

