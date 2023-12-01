Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in TransUnion by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. 418,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

