Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.56. The stock had a trading volume of 45,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,526. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.88. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $216.20 and a 52-week high of $264.27.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

