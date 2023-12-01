Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,098 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,310,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 231,765 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $120.78. 244,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,214. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.61.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

