Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.11

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.11 and last traded at $97.96, with a volume of 151587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Matson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATX

Matson Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $201,007,000 after buying an additional 36,517 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Matson by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after acquiring an additional 338,940 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.