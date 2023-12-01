McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 373,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 115,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $3,078,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.04. 1,520,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.53 and a 200 day moving average of $279.98. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.59.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

