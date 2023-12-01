McDonald’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 95,195 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 278% compared to the average volume of 25,183 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.07.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.96. 4,737,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,857. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

