McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from McRae Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

McRae Industries Price Performance

Shares of MCRAA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. It also imports and sells western and work boots. The company provides its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

