McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from McRae Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
McRae Industries Price Performance
Shares of MCRAA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36.
