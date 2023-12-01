Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by Dorsal Capital Management LLC

Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 102.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 810,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 8.0% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $232,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

META traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.89. 5,516,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,799,689. The stock has a market cap of $829.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.63.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total value of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,371 shares of company stock valued at $113,305,520. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

