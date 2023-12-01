Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 13,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $179,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 487,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,279.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Snap Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,409,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,721,186. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
