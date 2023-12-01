Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Down to $8.46

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.28. Mission Produce shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 37,347 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mission Produce

Mission Produce Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $3,003,339.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.