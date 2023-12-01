Moerus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,846 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Moerus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Teck Resources makes up 0.6% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Teck Resources by 388.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after buying an additional 5,449,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,757,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:TECK traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.21. 1,691,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,146. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Saturday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

