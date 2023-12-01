Moerus Capital Management LLC Has $44.14 Million Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Moerus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 324,158 shares during the period. Tidewater comprises approximately 12.9% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $44,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDW. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $40,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 112.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 401,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 867.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 272,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 16.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,389,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth about $9,322,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,824,429.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDW traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $62.06. 259,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

