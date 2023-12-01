Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $64,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $70.64. 1,673,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,717. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

