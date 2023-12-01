Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $84.66 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $171.76 or 0.00443781 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and $84.66 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,704.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00185257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.68 or 0.00583090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00123127 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,365,505 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

