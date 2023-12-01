Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.15

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 133548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Monument Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Monument Mining had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$4.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Monument Mining Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

