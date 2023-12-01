Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.15

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2023

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 133548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Monument Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Monument Mining had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$4.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Monument Mining Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monument Mining

(Get Free Report)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.