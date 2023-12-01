Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.28

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $220.11 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,095,383,334 coins and its circulating supply is 791,414,155 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

