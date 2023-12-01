Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $589.26

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 589.26 ($7.44) and traded as high as GBX 696 ($8.79). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 690 ($8.72), with a volume of 74,116 shares.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 3.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 592.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 616.30. The firm has a market cap of £390.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3,726.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 14,736.84%.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
