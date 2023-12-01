MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Holdings Cut by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.66% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $35,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.