musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.50

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.08 ($0.18), with a volume of 652088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

musicMagpie Trading Down 4.6 %

musicMagpie Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.88 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

