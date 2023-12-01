musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.50

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.08 ($0.18), with a volume of 652088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.
