My DeFi Pet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $893,491.04 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $893,491.04 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

