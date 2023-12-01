NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.74

Shares of NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and traded as high as $28.95. NASB Financial shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

NASB Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.09.

NASB Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

