National Bankshares Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$86.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TD. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$92.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.55.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$82.14. 2,632,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,965. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.89 and a 12-month high of C$94.05. The stock has a market cap of C$149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 13.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.502045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.