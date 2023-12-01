Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 436,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 567,608 shares.The stock last traded at $18.45 and had previously closed at $17.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Nevro Stock Up 9.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $685.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,179 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

