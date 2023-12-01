Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in November

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 524,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 252.5 days.

Nitori Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Nitori stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $114.10. 828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average of $115.11. Nitori has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $143.58.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

