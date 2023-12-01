Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOAH. UBS Group upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Noah Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOAH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 51,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,875. Noah has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $803.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.79 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Noah during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

