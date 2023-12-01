Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.35). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.35), with a volume of 4,888 shares.
Northern Investors Stock Up 7,983.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.
About Northern Investors
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
