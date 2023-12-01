NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Cut by Saber Capital Managment LLC

Saber Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. NVR comprises about 4.7% of Saber Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Saber Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NVR by 140.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in NVR by 87.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $87.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6,242.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,515.20 and a twelve month high of $6,525.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5,921.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6,041.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $671,953,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $50,877,096. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

