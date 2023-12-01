Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0840

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $563.75 million and approximately $26.04 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,092.57 or 0.05386449 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00056472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08579539 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $23,355,992.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

