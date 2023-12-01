OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 210,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,406. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a report on Monday, November 13th.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

