OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.00

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.35), with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.36).

OnTheMarket Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.41. The firm has a market cap of £85.82 million, a PE ratio of -11,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.49.

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides online property portal services to businesses in the estate and lettings agency industry in the United Kingdom. The company operates OnTheMarket.com website and apps, which is a property search platform for property seekers. It also offers OnTheMarket Software that includes TecLet, an automated pre-tenancy and property management platform; TecCRM, which allows agents to manage prospecting and marketing for securing and managing new business for sales and letting; TecHub that allows consumers to transact directly with the platforms to bring automation and 24/7 transacting to agency businesses; and TecWeb, which provides agents with an interactive website solution that includes SEO and pay per click services.

