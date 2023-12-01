Orchid (OXT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.48 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $71.89 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00016741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,749.10 or 1.00049534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011032 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003902 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07321762 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,892,630.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

