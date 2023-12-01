Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $106,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $106,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $589,141.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,208. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.79. 28,595,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,291,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

