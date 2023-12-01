Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

