Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Achieves $446.54 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $446.54 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 446,640,157 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

