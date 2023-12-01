Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,988 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.64% of Paychex worth $259,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Paychex by 113.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

