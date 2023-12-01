Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Trading 2.6% Higher

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 94,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,004,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $682.51 million, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.