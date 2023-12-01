Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPIH traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.49. 10,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.25. Perma-Pipe International has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 6,000 shares of Perma-Pipe International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,529.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock worth $70,890. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 59.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

