Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY24 guidance to ~$0.08 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $922.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after buying an additional 2,692,542 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $21,521,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

