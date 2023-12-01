PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GHY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 226,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $87,027.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,781.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

