Populous (PPT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $174,948.34

Populous (PPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $174,948.34 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

