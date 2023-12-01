PotCoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $672.21 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00185738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015695 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

