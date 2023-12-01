Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,642 shares during the quarter. Powell Industries makes up 2.0% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 348,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Powell Industries Price Performance

POWL stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,618. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

