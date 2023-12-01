Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Short Interest Update

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded Prio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Prio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTRRY

Prio Price Performance

About Prio

Shares of Prio stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.80. Prio has a 12-month low of C$5.85 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

(Get Free Report)

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.