Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Short Interest Update

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, HSBC downgraded Prio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.
