Prom Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Prom has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $82.77 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00011730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.57823145 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,481,385.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

