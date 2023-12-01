Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Update

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Prysmian Stock Up 3.4 %

Prysmian stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,269. Prysmian has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $21.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

Prysmian Company Profile

See Also

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution.

