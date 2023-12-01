Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Update

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Prysmian Stock Up 3.4 %
Prysmian stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,269. Prysmian has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $21.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.
Prysmian Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prysmian
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.