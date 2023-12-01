PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $523,230.24 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $523,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paulina Klimenko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Paulina Klimenko sold 2,084 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,428.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 359,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,040. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.03 million, a PE ratio of 571.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PubMatic by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Macquarie cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Featured Articles

