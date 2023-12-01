PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $523,230.24 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $523,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paulina Klimenko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Paulina Klimenko sold 2,084 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,428.00.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 359,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,040. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.03 million, a PE ratio of 571.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PubMatic by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Macquarie cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PUBM
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.