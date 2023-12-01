PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $147.40

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147.40 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 150.60 ($1.90), with a volume of 198480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.60 ($1.91).
PureTech Health Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £411.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.01.
PureTech Health Company Profile
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
