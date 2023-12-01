Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $14,556.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Mehok sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $14,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Q2 Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.52. 706,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,052. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,882 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $16,200,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 483,529 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTWO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

