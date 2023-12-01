Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $14,556.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Mehok sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $14,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of QTWO stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.52. 706,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,052. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on QTWO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
